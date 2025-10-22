Reporting Back: Oliver Ryan MP Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield

Giving you an update on everything local.

Hello! This week, I’d like to give you all an update on everything related to Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield.

Over the last couple of weeks, I’ve had the pleasure of visiting Padiham Green Primary School and three fantastic high schools – Burnley High, Marsden Heights, and Unity College. I spoke with school councils about everything from international diplomacy to my meal deal choice (for the record: Ham Sandwich, Pickled Onion Monster Munch, and a Pepsi Max). But on a serious note, it’s genuinely inspiring to hear from the next generation – their ideas, passion, and pride in our community give me real hope, not just for Burnley, but for the country as a whole.

I also dropped in to Pendle YES Hub – part of Active Lancashire – who help young people in Brierfield into work, education, and training. The team there is delivering a real, tangible impact. It’s exactly the kind of community-led support this Labour Government is determined to back – creating opportunity and hope across our towns.

I visited Velocity Composites too – a British manufacturing success story exporting innovative materials worldwide. They’re expanding year on year, supporting jobs and apprenticeships right here in Burnley.

But the standout news of the week comes from Brierfield.

After six long years, I’m absolutely delighted to say that Brierfield Post Office is finally set to reopen. From the 23rd of October, residents will once again have access to essential services. This time at 3 Colne Road, just down from the old branch.

Securing a new operator has taken real persistence, and I want to thank the local business stepping up to take it on, as well as Cllr Hanif and Cllr Iqbal for their tireless campaigning. Their determination has paid off – and with this Labour Government’s new Future of the Post Office Green Paper boosting network investment by £68 million, there’s renewed confidence that branches like this can thrive once again.

This isn’t just about stamps and parcels – it’s about restoring a vital community hub, bringing convenience back to residents, and breathing new life into our high street.

This is the difference a Labour Government makes – delivery, not delay. A community service, restored. A town centre, reconnected. And a Government working for places like Brierfield – not leaving them behind.

As always, if you need advice or support, get in touch with me at [email protected], call 01282 216398, or visit my office on Grimshaw Street.

Speak soon, or until next time,

Oliver.