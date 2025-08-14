Reporting Back: Oliver Ryan MP Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield

I hope you’ve been enjoying the glorious summer sunshine we’ve had over the past week. I’m taking a short break myself, a chance to rest, recharge, and spend some time with loved ones.

For me, nothing beats a walk around Rowley Lake to clear the mind. It’s one of those places that reminds me how fortunate we are to call this part of Lancashire home, and if you haven’t been for a while, I can’t recommend it enough. Good for the body, and even better for the mind.

I was also delighted to see Rowley Park join Burnley’s other award-winning green spaces in being recognised among the very best in the UK, retaining its prestigious Green Flag Award for 2025. This is a real credit to the staff, volunteers, and local residents who keep it such a safe, clean, and welcoming place for everyone.

Sometimes it’s good to pause, take a breath, and make the most of the wonderful places right on our doorstep. Whether you’ve been travelling further afield or enjoying our local treasures, I hope you’ve found a moment to relax and reset.

Oliver Ryan MP at Rowley Lake

Even in summer recess, there’s been plenty of good news. Turning to national policies, fair pay is on the way. The Government has committed to end age based pay and create one fair adult wage for all. Whether you’re 18 or 58, the same job will finally mean the same pay, a long overdue principle that will put more money into the pockets of working people.

Young people will also benefit from new investment in after school activities. From sports clubs to art projects, more children will have safe, local spaces to make friends, learn skills, and build confidence.

And finally, new carbon capture projects will create 800 more jobs and directly support around 2,000 jobs in engineering and construction, as part of the government’s plan to build a cleaner, fairer future.

Once I return from my break, I will hit the ground running and provide you with updates and a full round up on the goings on in Westminster and what I have been up to in Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield.

Whilst I’m away, you can still get in touch with me and my team by email at [email protected] or by calling 01282 216398. We’ll pick up messages and respond as soon as possible. Whether you need advice, help chasing a government department, or signposting to local services, we’re here to make sure you’re not left without support.

Until next time,

Oliver