I appreciate that not everybody knows exactly what services are provided by Lancashire County Council, and by the individual borough councils that lie in the county.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But, I am sure that all councillors and/or officers would point you in the right direction should you approach them about a service that their authority was not responsible for.

It seems highly unlikely any new single tier authority would have the same number of councillors as now. In a possible East Lancashire unitary authority, Blackburn, already single tier, has 51 councillors while Burnley has 45, Hyndburn 35, Pendle 33, Ribble Valley 40 and Rossendale 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Readers' letters: The government's proposal that the whole country, and towns including Burnley, should be served by single-tier authorities would mean councillors would be responsible for much larger areas while being unlikely to have the same level of local knowledge as now

Is it likely that an East Lancashire single tier authority would have 234 councillors, especially considering that the current Lancashire County Council, covering a much larger area, has just 84? The government's proposal that the whole country should be served by single-tier authorities would mean councillors would be responsible for much larger areas while being unlikely to have the same level of local knowledge as now.

The needs of urban and rural areas are often different. Under a two-tier system of local government, councillors are easily able to represent the views of their constituents whether urban or rural. One size fits-all policies would be completely inappropriate in an East Lancashire unitary authority. For this reason, I would urge the current government to have a serious re-think on this whole matter.