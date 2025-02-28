Readers' letters: I urge the Government to re-think the idea of a single unitary authority in East Lancashire
But, I am sure that all councillors and/or officers would point you in the right direction should you approach them about a service that their authority was not responsible for.
It seems highly unlikely any new single tier authority would have the same number of councillors as now. In a possible East Lancashire unitary authority, Blackburn, already single tier, has 51 councillors while Burnley has 45, Hyndburn 35, Pendle 33, Ribble Valley 40 and Rossendale 30.
Is it likely that an East Lancashire single tier authority would have 234 councillors, especially considering that the current Lancashire County Council, covering a much larger area, has just 84? The government's proposal that the whole country should be served by single-tier authorities would mean councillors would be responsible for much larger areas while being unlikely to have the same level of local knowledge as now.
The needs of urban and rural areas are often different. Under a two-tier system of local government, councillors are easily able to represent the views of their constituents whether urban or rural. One size fits-all policies would be completely inappropriate in an East Lancashire unitary authority. For this reason, I would urge the current government to have a serious re-think on this whole matter.
