Political Opinion: Jonathan Hinder MP: Clear, Hold, Build
Constituents consistently tell me that Nelson and the wider area needs this now. I was back out on shift with officers in Pendle last week, and it’s clear that they need the extra resources this operation will provide to tackle drug dealing, dangerous driving, and serious violence. Clear, Hold, Build brings police, councils, housing providers, schools and charities into a single effort, because the police cannot do this alone.
Rebuilding neighbourhood policing is personal to me. I served as a police officer for a decade. During that time, I led response and neighbourhood teams on the frontline, dealt with the fallout of crime and built trust with families who had lost faith in the system. So I know how damaging the Conservatives’ disastrous cuts were; they stripped 20,000 officers nationwide, and 1,000 here in Lancashire.
I also know that nothing beats a named, contactable officer who’s visible on your streets, listens to your concerns and solves long-term problems. Which is why I am proud to back this Labour government’s Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee, meaning every part of Pendle & Clitheroe will soon have a named, dedicated officer who knows your street, your shops and your schools, and we are already making progress with appointments being made across the patch.
Crime hits working-class communities hardest - those the Labour Party was created to represent. Rebuilding visible, local policing is vital to protecting the streets where working families live, work and raise their children. Restoring neighbourhood teams not only deters criminals but also rebuilds the social fabric and confidence in policing that underpin thriving communities.
I knock on doors across Pendle and Clitheroe every week. Local people tell me time and time again that they want visible policing restored. That’s why I’ll keep holding ministers to account in Westminster, ensuring that our area gets its fair share of funding and the officers our area needs. Only by rebuilding neighbourhood policing from the ground up can we deliver the peace of mind and security our communities need.
