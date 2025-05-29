Door-knockers should not be allowed to target vulnerable people to rope them into legal claims.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a journalist, I've spoken to countless people who say that door-knockers took advantage of their vulnerability or used sales tactics to encourage them to enter compensation claims for housing disrepair.

For over a year, I've been reporting on the plight of fuel-poor residents living with failed cavity wall insulation installed under a government scheme. For many, this has caused mould and damp, worsening mental health and respiratory conditions and leaving them with huge costs, sometimes over £100,000, to remove the energy measure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many say they were then targeted by lead generators or claims management companies (CMCs), who pressured them to sign up for no-win, no-fee legal claims to seek compensation to pay for their homes to be repaired. These claims were then passed on to a solicitors firm, SSB Law, which went bust at the start of last year. This means not only were these residents left without compensation to cover their home repair costs, but they were also left with thousands of pounds of unexpected legal bills - despite being told they wouldn't pay a penny.

Some of the victims of the cavity wall insulation scandal protesting outside Parliament following the collapse of SSB Law.

What stood out to me was the vulnerability of so many of these door-knocked residents: they were elderly, unwell, non-English speakers, or from low-income backgrounds. Stories include an 83-year-old whose husband had dementia and a family with limited English, who felt misled and didn't fully understand the process. Then there's the line that kept cropping up as I listened to people's stories - "Your neighbours are signing up".

One person told me they now find it hard to trust people and don't answer the door when someone knocks.

Clearly, the issue has a human impact and more action to stop it is needed. So, who is responsible for cracking down on door-knocking?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CMCs are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). It bans them from cold-calling in person, which means door-knocking isn’t allowed.

Law firms and solicitors are regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA). It bans them from making "unsolicited approaches", including in person or by phone, to advertise their legal services to individuals who are not current or former clients. It also urges them to consider the person's "circumstances and position". Again, door-knocking is prohibited.

So, what happened in these CWI cases when someone signed up? Let's take the example of Housing Triage Ltd, a CMC in Nelson. Paperwork in one case shows Housing Triage was set to earn 25% of any compensation. Housing Triage then sent their leads to SSB Law. The law firm also paid the CMC for surveys and progressing paperwork. But SSB Law didn't just acquire cases from Housing Triage. It also inherited some from another law firm, Pure Legal, after it collapsed.

The Cavity Insulation Guarantee Agency (CIGA) highlighted the door-knocking problem in June 2021. Don't worry about who they are right now - all you need to know is that it's their job to provide 25-year warranties for anyone with CWI installed in their home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CIGA warned people about entering into "over-inflated" claims, as those proceeding without merit can be costly and "expose the claimant to potential criminal charges."

This warning detailed a complaint by a homeowner to the SRA regarding SSB Law's conduct. CIGA outlined how Housing Triage approached the homeowner and passed her details to SSB Law, who explained they would act on their behalf and that a surveyor would contact her.

After an inspection, the surveyor said the CWI had not caused any problems. In spite of this, SSB Law wrote to the homeowner, saying they had been instructed to pursue a claim for defective CWI. The homeowner contacted the law firm, who admitted they had not received the surveyor's report when they sent the letter, calling it "an admin error.”

Despite this, SSB Law then rang her, saying the survey confirmed the CWI was improperly installed. But the report's author was not the surveyor who inspected the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The resident managed to stop the claim from going ahead, according to CIGA’s statement, but you can imagine the stress and confusion this must have caused, especially if you're elderly or English isn't your first language, as in many of these cases.

As part of a campaign with the Burnley Express, admins from the SSB Law Victims Support Group and I met with SRA bosses last July when we raised issues like door-knocking. Victims also complained to the regulator as part of its investigation into SSB Law's conduct in these claims. In December, the SRA warned about “law firms recruiting new clients by targeting them with unsolicited approaches."

The regulator expressed concern “that not all firms are meeting their obligations to ensure that third parties they work with, such as claims management companies or lead generators, are not using tactics to recruit clients, which they would not be allowed to employ.”

The SRA has since taken action against four solicitors at SSB Law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As highlighted above, CIGA had already made such warnings in 2021. Why hadn’t the SRA done more to act then?

The SSB Law Victims Support Group and I also raised the door-knocking issue to the Legal Services Board Consumer Panel earlier this year, with one of the group admins saying: “SSB Law used these third-party companies to skirt regulations.”

That's why we call for the SRA and FCA to take stronger action to ensure law firms and claims management companies do not use door-knocking to find clients. We also call for clearer protections for vulnerable individuals because the SRA's current guidelines are too vague.

Ultimately, we believe that no one should be afraid to open their front door. And no one should be met with someone standing on their doorstep promising to help them escape a nightmare, only to open a door to a new one.

If you have an opinion piece to share, you can now send it to us via www.yourworld.net/submit