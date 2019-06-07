'Not all supermarkets are waging war on plastic'

Today I called into a supermarket, one I have used everyday over the past 20 years.

I called in to get one or two tomatoes and a small amount of mushrooms for a steak meal this evening.

After spending what felt like an eternity looking for the boxes that contain loose mushrooms and tomatoes, I gave up and asked a member if staff knew where the boxes were.

This member of staff informed me that they only stock them pre-packed now, mostly across the range, with the odd exception of things such as swedes etc.

At least 90 per cent of what was on offer to buy was in fact contained within plastic containers sealed with plastic film.

I was under the impression that supermarkets were waging war on plastic and were passionate about eliminating it as much as possible.

It seems that this supermarket has failed to sign up to this.

It is beyond a joke. I will no longer be shopping here until they sort this out.

Richard Padfield

via email