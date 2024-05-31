My tribute to the lovable Burnley 'lad' who helped me to get over a painful separation / Sue Plunkett column
His death was sudden and unexpected, leaving his family and friends devastated and in complete shock. And at only 55, his passing was certainly premature.
And for me it triggered happy memories of the short time we spent going out together back in 2016. I’m not ashamed to say we met on a dating site, as that seems to be one of the only ways to meet anyone these days, and we hit it off immediately.
He was a typical Burnley ‘lad,’ very funny, down to earth, swore a lot, loved football and was absolutely passionate about his family, especially his children who he adored and would do anything for. It was that love that made me realise he was a ‘good’ man. And for the first time in many years it was wonderful to be cared for and respected by a man. I had forgotten what that was like. As people we were worlds apart really. In fact we didn’t have that much in common. But we got on like a house on fire and he made me laugh with his daft jokes and expressions and we liked the same cheesy music. I wasn’t the love of his life and he wasn’t mine, we both knew that, but we enjoyed the time we spent together. In the end we separated because we both wanted different things from life.
We remained as friends and saw each other occasionally for a catch up. He became someone who I took for granted, who would always be there for me and I valued his friendship. So his loss is a terrible blow and it has made me realise how short life can be, a cliche I know. He still had a lot of life to live and I feel devastated that has been taken away from him. His children were growing up and a source of great pride to him and it seems so cruel that has been snatched away from them all. I hope they know he truly was one of the best and I will always remember him with great affection and a smile.
