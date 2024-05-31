Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I was given the news last week that the man I credited with helping pull me back into ‘normal’ life, after a very painful split from my ex partner, had died.

His death was sudden and unexpected, leaving his family and friends devastated and in complete shock. And at only 55, his passing was certainly premature.

And for me it triggered happy memories of the short time we spent going out together back in 2016. I’m not ashamed to say we met on a dating site, as that seems to be one of the only ways to meet anyone these days, and we hit it off immediately.

Reporter Sue Plunkett writes about the death of a former partner who became a great friend

He was a typical Burnley ‘lad,’ very funny, down to earth, swore a lot, loved football and was absolutely passionate about his family, especially his children who he adored and would do anything for. It was that love that made me realise he was a ‘good’ man. And for the first time in many years it was wonderful to be cared for and respected by a man. I had forgotten what that was like. As people we were worlds apart really. In fact we didn’t have that much in common. But we got on like a house on fire and he made me laugh with his daft jokes and expressions and we liked the same cheesy music. I wasn’t the love of his life and he wasn’t mine, we both knew that, but we enjoyed the time we spent together. In the end we separated because we both wanted different things from life.