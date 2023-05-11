Can you tell us a little bit about yourself: My name is Lee Clough and I'm 52. I've been married to Michelle for 19 years and have two children, Zoe (21) and Amy (17). I went to Holy Trinity junior school on Raglan Road and then moved onto the former Habergham High School. On leaving school I worked for my dad in his butcher’s shop before joining the fire service. I've been in the fire service for 28 years now and am looking towards retirement in the next two years.

How long have you lived/worked in Burnley?

I am very proud of the fact I am Burnley born and bred. I have lived all over the town, up Manchester Road, Harle Syke and Ightenhill and have never felt the need to leave Burnley. When I first joined the fire service I was based in Accrington but transferred to Burnley after two years. I served the town for 26 years before recently transferring to Darwen station for my last couple of years.

Firefighter Lee Clough (front right) is the subject of this week's 'My Burnley' feature

Why do you choose to live and stay in Burnley?

I love the town, I love the people and I love Burnley Football Club.

What do you think are the best parts of the town?

I love the fact we are surrounded by countryside and only a short drive to the coast or Lake District. I have some great friends here and consider the people of Burnley to be the friendliest you will ever meet.

Lee and his wife Michelle with their daughters Zoe (left) and Amy

Is there anything you dislike about Burnley?

The weather... but we can't do anything about that. Ideally I'd rather we were nearer the equator with a climate similar to Spain. What could be better? The people of Burnley, a Spanish climate and a Premiership football club. Heaven on Earth.

How would you describe Burnley to a visitor who has never been here before?

Friendly, sociable and full of proud northerners. We have had our fair share of bad press in the past but I would say to anybody "come to Burnley and see for yourself what it's like" and I can guarantee that people's perception of Burnley would change. The hard working people, the history, the football team is what Burnley is all about and I do not think you would find one person in the town who isn't proud to say I am from Burnley.