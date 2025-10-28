Burnley Express readers’ letter: wary of trusting Reform after mismanagement of county councils

I would like to trust the word of the Colne Reform UK County Councillor over her assurances that Lancashire County Council is not planning to use the Review to close Social Care Homes and make staff redundant. (Leader and Times, 24th October)

However, I am wary of doing so when I see the mismanagement by Reform UK controlled county councils elsewhere, such as in Kent, Northampton and Durham.

Reform UK’s Flagship styled US DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) initiative has failed miserably with council taxes going up in several Reform UK controlled councils. This initiative aims to reduce waste which can only be achieved by cutting funding to public services.

County Councils have a statutory duty to provide social care. They are also required by law to include climate change policies in their Local Plans and have a crucial role in delivering net zero goals, which LCC has promised to scrap.

Lancashire County Council leader Coun Stephen Atkinson, left, with Nigel Farage MP and leader of Reform UK, visits Preston's County Hall to meet Lancashire County Councillors Reform UK Councillors.

We should remember that Reform councils are committed to their national policies, which include replacing the NHS with private health insurance schemes, refusing to accept the reality of Climate Change and its impacts and are racist in criminalising refugees.

If Reform rules the roost then we will witness an increasing gap and division between the rich and poor in society and the decay of the social support and the sustainability of the environment upon which we depend for a just and peaceful life on earth.

Dave Penney

Highfield, Keighley Road, Colne