Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From: Roger Frost

You will recall that a few weeks ago I wrote to the “Burnley Express” about the Lancashire County Council’s (LCC) appalling highways works which are currently being carried out in the town. My critical views may have come to the attention of the LCC but, of course, they have neither contacted me nor anyone else who shares my views.

That said I have been equally appalled by a news item, in yours of 31st May, 2024, and an LCC publication delivered to (all?) houses in the County. The former refers to the £6m Town to Turf redevelopment scheme which Burnley Borough Council says is “on schedule”. Your correspondent rightly, refers to the complaints of numerous residents and businesses in the parts of the town affected. I, however, was annoyed that Burnley Borough Council has, in effect, sided with the LCC when they should have criticised the inordinate amount of time spent on delivering this scheme which has caused disturbance, not only to those who use Yorkshire Street (and Harry Potts Way) but effectively to the whole of the town centre. Additional works, elsewhere in the town and neighbourhood, have merely added to the difficulties we in Burnley have had to face for over a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Send your letters in to [email protected]

The LCC leaflet, “Your County, Your Council” mentions a “Travel Boost” for East Lancashire, which the LCC defines as Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle and Rossendale, the forgotten authorities of Lancashire post 1974. They are not in East Lancashire, but in North-East Lancashire. Historically, Oldham, Bury and Rochdale (and their neighbours) are in East Lancashire. I realise that, since 1974, when local government changed, that Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle and Rossendale have been described, as they have been, by the LCC., without understanding where they are. The evidence for that, and I know, as a former member of Burnley BC., that this is true, is that no one, in Preston, seems to know where any of them!

The LCC leaflet tells us that there is to be a “travel boost” for East Lancashire but, as usual, it tells us almost nothing of what these proposals might be. Another headline informs us that we should “Buckle Up for Smoother Journeys”, a reference to road maintenance. £32m is available, but recent experience tells us that roads, in the east of the County, will remain the disgrace that they have, in recent years, become. I went to inspect a road, in Burnley, earlier today. It is in such bad condition that it should resurfaced but all that is going to happen is that holes are going to be filled in so that rain and snow, in a couple of months’ time, will dislodge any work that has been done and take us back to square one in quick time.

Similarly, we are told about “Devolution – Our Future”, when those of us in the east of the County know that these plans will not benefit North-east Lancashire anywhere near as much as our western neighbours. When it comes to sport, a new cricket facility is coming to South Ribble, not the east of the County, the true home of Lancashire Cricket. It is in the east of Lancashire that the Lancashire League thrived and it is in the historic east that Lancashire Cricket Club still flourishes. The reference to job creation is to Bamber Bridge, in the west of the County, of course, and as to “Shaping Nature”, though no site is actually given, we all know that the LCC has financed heritage and environmental sites in the west of the County but not to any great extent in the east. Arguably, there is more land available in the east of the county but officers of the LCC do not appear to be aware of that.

There is reference, in “Branching Out”, to the LCC’s tree planting schemes. The Burnley Millennium Project planted 1.2m woodland trees and 3,000 arboretum trees in the town and neighbouring Boroughs. The LCC talks of 500 trees to alleviate ash dieback, good but small scale. A few new (but small) woodlands have been created (sites not indicated) but if there are any, in the east of the County, I am not aware of them. A grant of £150,000 is also referred to but, in Burnley, we spent £3.6m, and that was 20 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To my mind “Your County, Your Council” is not expansive enough. It is not going to make Lancashire, as whole, much, if any better, than it currently is, and I have not built into this the LCC’s failure, over the years, to deliver very much.

Recently, I was talking to a friend who is very well travelled internationally. He was born, has worked and lives in North-East Lancashire and he is always embarrassed to return to these places when he notes how those he has visited have tackled their problems of regeneration. And modernisation. The LCC is light years away. It has no vision for the whole of Lancashire, even the diminished part for which it, unacceptably, remains responsible.