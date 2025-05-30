Finley Worthington runs Ketamine Education Services in Burnley to raise awareness about the dangers of the addictive drug. In his new column for the Burnley Express, he talks about what he’s learned while visiting schools.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So the last few months, we’ve been going into quite a few different schools in Burnley and Blackburn and surrounding areas, and our main aim was to educate people around the dangers of ketamine, using our own personal experience, and the experience of the people that access our service. Along that journey, it’s become really apparent that ketamine is just a symptom of the real problem and even though it’s a massive problem in itself, the reason a lot of these young people are using it is due to the things that are going on in their home lives, the circumstances that they are living in, parents in addiction, poverty, trauma, mental health issues, not feeling heard, understood or seen, or being labelled.

Now along this journey, my vision is changing slightly, and although I’ve still got the same goals around the ketamine epidemic and I’m still very passionate about driving home the education and awareness to people the best we can, that will never change as long as the problem’s there, however, my focus is partly shifting now to trying to find solutions to the reason why these kids have not got anything to do, the reason why we’ve got 12, 13, 14-plus year-old kids giving up life at such a young age. You know, some of the mindsets that these young teenagers and kids have got is so sad to see. It’s almost like they’ve give up on hope. They’ve got no aspirations and they almost can’t see a future for themselves or a way out of their current situations and to hear that coming from people at that age, it’s heart-breaking. They’ve got all their lives ahead of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A lot of them are being labelled as bad kids or mischievous by society, by some of the teachers, by the police, and you know, there is some truth in that, but there’s a reason why these kids are acting out and behaving like they are, and when you start giving them labels like that, you’re you’re not helping them. We’ve got kids being expelled for drug use, for acting up at school, and as of yet, I’m struggling to see what’s on offer for them after that stage? So, that’s why they end up unemployed, out of education, and turning to crime to earn money, and all the sort of stuff that happens with that, and I think it’s really important that there’s a bit of attention being paid to that gap from being expelled or leaving school to the next step because you’re ending up with tons of kids who are just being forgotten about.

Finley Worthington, who runs Ketamine Education Services in Burnley, talking to schoolchildren about the dangers of the addictive drug.

I’m not going to be able to change things on my own, unfortunately, but with the help of others, we can make a difference to this issue. If we can help a few of them get back on track, then brilliant! I’m having conversations now about hopefully getting some funding and setting up a program. I don’t know how it’s going to look and I hope that off the back of this article people out there can get in contact with me and explain if there’s anything they can offer. I’m a big advocate for getting these these kids and these young teenagers into gyms, you know, boxing gyms or any combat sports, it helped me massively along my journey personally, and I know thousands of others who would say the same thing. However, I understand that’s not for everybody, so you know, is there anybody out there who’s got resources that they can offer? I understand things come with a charge and, hopefully, that’s something we can work with. Shayne Singleton from Colne, who had a very successful pro-boxing career, also shares a similar vision and takes hundreds of young teens off the streets into his gym, and I know the positive impact that has had on all of them. He’s hopefully going to be going into schools and giving them some hope and inspiration and a nudge to try boxing out, and I know he’ll change more lives if that happens. We’re looking at getting the girls’ nails and beauty training, lads one-to-one barbering training and things along those lines. We want to be able to offer one-to-one counselling for them without worrying about the cost and just give them a chance at life and get them around some positive role models, [and] day trips out like we used to get with youth clubs, getting them out and connected with positive influences. Let’s start looking at a solution for them, rather than labelling them and forgetting about them.

Some of these kids I’ve met have bags of potential. I’ve had conversations with some of them at 13, 14-years-old and they converse like a well-educated adult would do. So, anyone who reads this and can offer us some support, resources, or anything positive, please get in touch with me and let’s try and get some of these teenagers back on track and reaching their full potential. Ketamine is still a huge and growing issue and needs time and money investing into it, but I also think we need to look deeper into the problem as to why so many people are taking it.

To contact Finley, please search for Ketamine Education Services on Facebook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have an opinion piece to share, we’d love to hear from you. You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.