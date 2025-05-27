Jonathan Hinder MP: Getting things done for Pendle and Clitheroe

As Parliament rises for a week of Whitsun recess, I want to update you on what I’ve been doing - both here in Pendle and Clitheroe, and down in Westminster.

Locally, I’ve been cracking on with surgeries in Colne, Barnoldswick and Clitheroe, and have been out door-knocking across the constituency, listening to your concerns and acting on them.

One thing I was especially proud to share is that Earby Springfield Primary has now launched its free breakfast club, thanks to the Labour government’s rollout. I’ve been pushing for this since the day I was elected, because no child should be trying to learn on an empty stomach. I look forward to seeing this rolled out to every primary school in our area.

Health services have been a big focus. Harambee Surgery in Trawden and Clitheroe Health Centre are both getting upgrades to create more clinic space and help end the 8am struggle for GP appointments. That’s the power of a Labour government, putting real investment into the NHS which will make a real difference locally.

Jonathan Hinder MP on a recent visit to BAE Systems at Samlesbury

I’ve kept up the pressure on the Colne–Skipton rail link too, working behind the scenes with ministers and the Department for Transport. This project would be transformational for our area, and I won’t let it slip off the agenda.

Crime is another top priority. As a former police officer, I know how vital visible neighbourhood policing is. I recently joined officers from Lancashire Police on patrol - tackling anti-social behaviour, dangerous driving, and getting back to the kind of policing that makes people feel safe. I also spoke at the launch of the new ‘Clear, Hold, Build’ operation in Nelson and Brierfield - backed by government and bringing in extra officers to disrupt organised crime.

But it’s not just about enforcement, we need prevention too. That’s why I met Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw to discuss his Summer Fund, which offers grants to local projects supporting young people at risk.

I also visited the brilliant young people taking part in the Colne Junior Council from Christ Church, West Street, Trawden Forest and Park Primary - and dropped by Wax and Taps in Barnoldswick to see the fantastic ‘Give Pizza Chance’ initiative. Great to see some proper community spirit - and a cracking pizza too.

Jonathan Hinder MP out on a recent shift with Lancashire Police

In Westminster, I’ve been making the case that the government must reduce immigration. I was glad to raise these issues myself in a recent Telegraph article: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2025/05/04/hyper-liberal-labour-ignoring-immigration-concerns/ - and I’m pleased to see the government’s new White Paper: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/restoring-control-over-the-immigration-system-white-paper, addressing them head-on. I will keep the pressure on government to create a fair and managed immigration system that will benefit Pendle and Clitheroe.

I also attended Parliament for the latest stage of the Assisted Dying Bill. After listening carefully and reflecting deeply, I’ve decided I can no longer support the Bill in its current form. You can read more about how I came to that decision here: https://www.facebook.com/jonathanpendleandcltheroe/posts/pfbid0GBUWNxEqC9RBFAvCU7JZ1Vv3HL3HQPz2PsZyfNFyAAZKrXWwZ6yU6WKD7uGYxHMTl.

Finally, on VE Day, I joined a moving service at St Mary’s and visited BAE Systems - meeting local apprentices and backing the skilled jobs that will reindustrialise Britain and strengthen our national defence.

There’s still loads to do - and I’ll keep cracking on.

Upcoming surgery

Nelson, Saturday 7th June, 10:30-12:00