This Remembrance Sunday, I had the honour of representing Pendle and Clitheroe in Colne, Nelson and Barnoldswick, with the vice chair of the local Labour Party, Sue Riley, laying my wreath in Clitheroe on my behalf.

It was a privilege to give thanks to serving members of the armed forces and veterans for their service to our country, and to remember those who lost their lives for our freedom.

There was a fantastic turnout from the community, especially given the wet weather, for three unique but equally moving services. I was especially touched by a wonderful poem, written and read by Reverend Alex Oehring of St Bartholomew’s in Colne, about his time serving two tours in Afghanistan.

This year there have been reflections on the importance of Remembrance as those that served our country in past wars and conflicts pass away.

It is for the generations living now, and those of the future, to ensure their memory and sacrifices are not lost in time.

On Armistice Day, down in Westminster, I took a moment to attend the Cenotaph on Whitehall: remembering those that gave their lives during the world wars of the 20th century, but also thinking of those who have lost their lives in subsequent conflicts, and at a time of such global instability, those who continue to experience the horror of war in the present day.

• Coming up, I have a very busy few days in the constituency this weekend, with visits in Barnoldswick, Laneshaw Bridge and Colne at the end of the week, and I will also be door knocking in Colne on Saturday to speak to you about issues which matter to you.

