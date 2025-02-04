Jonathan Hinder MP Column – Giving Every Child The Best Start In Life

At the recent Budget, the Labour government took tough decisions to fix the foundations and deliver real change. Because of those decisions, we can now make crucial investments in public services - investments that will make a real difference to working families in Pendle and Clitheroe. One of the policies I’m most excited about is the tripling of government investment in breakfast clubs.

This will be a game-changer for families across our area. New research shows that 98,000 children in Lancashire could benefit from free breakfast clubs under Labour’s Children’s Wellbeing & Schools Bill, which is now making its way through Parliament.

Last week, I visited Colne Christ Church Primary School to see their breakfast club in action and learn from their success ahead of the national rollout. I wanted to hear directly from staff and pupils about what works so I could share best practice with the Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, and help make sure this scheme delivers for families in our area.

What I saw confirmed what the research tells us - breakfast clubs set children up for the day ahead. They boost attendance and attainment, making sure pupils start lessons ready to learn. Evidence shows that a healthy school breakfast improves concentration, behaviour, and overall wellbeing.

At the same time, these clubs are a huge help for working parents. The cost of childcare has been spiralling for years, with many parents - especially mums - forced to reduce their working hours because they simply can’t afford before-school childcare. Labour’s breakfast clubs will change that, giving parents greater flexibility while saving families an estimated £450 a year.

Under the Conservatives, just one in ten primary schools had breakfast club provision. Labour is rolling them out in every primary school in England - so that every child, no matter their background, gets the best start in life.

As I said in my maiden speech, Pendle has some of the highest child poverty levels in the country, and I will always fight to make sure the most vulnerable in our communities get the support they need. These breakfast clubs are a key part of that.

This is about breaking down barriers to opportunity. It shouldn’t matter where you’re from - if you work hard, you should be able to get on in life. That’s what working people want, and that’s what this government will deliver.

Labour’s Plan for Change is already making a difference, and I’ll keep pushing to make sure Pendle and Clitheroe get our fair share of this programme and that it benefits as many local families as possible.

