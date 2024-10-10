Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you could choose a ‘super power’ what would it be?

That was the question posed to listeners on a radio show recently and of course, all the old favourites popped up like flying, X-ray vision and super human strength, but then one lady came on and said hers ‘being invisible.’

She said all women over the age of 60, like her, had it, in that no-one really sees you, particularly men. I felt quite sad as that will be me soon! But then I thought about a very dear friend of mine who is almost at the 62 mark and is anything but invisible. Okay, she has a head start in the fact she is very attractive and elegant ,but she definitely has something else that, if it she could bottle and sell it, would make her the female equivalent of Jeff Bezos.

Reporter Sue Plunkett challenges the idea that women over the age of 60 are 'invisible' as her 60 plus friend is always the centre of attention wherever she goes

Let me give you a few examples. We had a night out together recently and before we had even left the taxi the driver inquired (to me) to ask if my friend would consider going on a date with him. We met with some other girls for a drink in a town centre pub, it was packed after a Burnley home game, so we found some seats by the window and began a good gossip. We were interrupted by a man who, walking past the pub, spotted my friend in the window and promptly walked in and sat down next to her. “I had to come in and say hello, you have such beautiful eyes,” he said. I kid you not, this actually happened.

I must admit this threw my friend as he was quite a bit younger and very chatty. The rest of us found it hilarious. My friend was happy to chat with him but politely declined his invitation to join him for a drink. So, onto the next venue where we had arranged to meet another set of girlfriends. Drinks purchased, seats found, I turned round and my friend had another admirer chatting to her, in fact she appeared to have a queue of about four waiting their turn to chat to her.

It was the same at the next bar we went to… like moths round a flame. A very energetic young man grabbed my friend Patrick Swayze style for a dance and at the end asked for her number. It gives us all hope that maybe age really is just a number. My friend finds it all rather amusing. She is single and she would like to find a ‘Mr Right.’

I’ve no doubt he is out there…. but he may have to wait his turn!