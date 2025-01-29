How completing Dry January could be the best thing for your oral health

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Health is the top topic of January as people seek out better lifestyle choices. This of course includes Dry January, an annual challenge in which more than one in four (29%) Brits are planning an alcohol-free January in 2025.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This popular health challenge of course leads to a number of health benefits, and can save people money in the process too, but a little known benefit is that it can also improve our oral health! Here, Dental Expert, Barty Walsh reveals the hidden benefits of completing Dry Jan.

Stain remover

Certain alcoholic drinks, such as red wine, can lead to staining on teeth. Completing Dry January gives your teeth time to naturally become whiter. As you brush, the toothpaste is slowly removing any staining previously caused by alcohol. To keep up this stain removing benefit, look for a natural whitening toothpaste that can gently tackle further stains or discolouration.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

Fresher breath

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While alcohol doesn’t directly give you bad breath, it does cause some dehydration which leads to bad breath. If you’re drinking less alcohol, or none at all, then your mouth will be nice and hydrated. Post Dry January, just remember to introduce other ways to keep the breath fresh, lower alcoholic drinks will also be less dehydrating.

Sugar free

A lot of alcoholic drinks can be quite sugary, which is known to lead to some oral health issues over time, such as tooth decay. By removing this added sugar, your gums will feel healthier and you’ll more than likely have less trips to the dentist.

Alcoholic alternatives can also be quite sweet and sugary so, if you’re going to continue down the sober journey, try to go for naturally low sugar alternatives to reduce any possible issues later down the road.

Can I still drink alcohol and have healthy teeth?

Yes! If you’re going to return to drinking alcohol after Dry January, drink a glass of water in between alcoholic drinks to rinse the mouth out. In addition to water, also consider using mouthwash and brush your teeth prior to drinking alcohol, when possible. The goal is to protect your teeth as much as possible!