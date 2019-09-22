Here is how to prevent adult acne

There are many reasons as to why adults can experience acne.

Lisa De-la-Plain, professional beauty therapist and co-founder of Beauty Flash explains: “One in particular can be a change in hormonal activity, and an imbalance can lead to breakouts. This is because producing more hormones stimulates the oil glands and hair follicles in the skin, leading to an inflammatory reaction and acne.”

Environmental factors, such as pollution and weather, that can cause a flare-up. An increase in oil production, due to heat and humidity in the summer and surface dehydration in the winter months, can all encourage an acne breakout.

You’re more likely to get spots around your mouth and jaw, as opposed to the T-zone. This is a sign for hormonal flare ups, as oil glands, stimulated by excess hormones, are found in the chin area.

So, what can be done to tackle the problem? Skincare is the first step, but a more holistic approach is best.

Here’s what to do if you’re suffering with adult acne...

Go back to basics

Cleanse and treat your skin twice a day but tailor products according to your skin type. If your skin is prone to oiliness, choose a cleanser which uses salicylic acid to stimulate natural exfoliation to help clear clogged follicles.

Medik8 Clarifying Foam, £17.85, Beauty Flash

The Inkey List Salicylic Acid Cleanser, £10.99, Cult Beauty

If you have sensitive skin, look for products containing lactic acid or hydrating ingredients like glycerine, as these aren’t as drying as those made for oilier skin types.

Look for oil-free products, which will protect you from the ageing effects of UV and unwanted spots.

Dermalogica Oil Free Matte SPF 30, £46.50

Eucerin Dermo Purifyer Adjunctive Soothing Cream, £6.94 (was £9.25), Boots

Kate Somerville Oil Free Moisturizer, £55

Pick the right spot treatment

If you have inflamed red bumps, you’ll need a spot treatment containing benzoyl peroxide, which kills off bacteria and calms redness. If you have blackheads and whiteheads, you’ll want something with salicylic acid like Dermalogica Medibac Overnight Clearing Gel, £42.99, from Beauty Flash. It reduces excess oil and exfoliates dead cells from the skin’s surface.

Don’t skip moisturiser

If skin becomes too dry, the oil glands overproduce oil and can make acne worse. Hydrating the skin properly re-balances oil glands and helps control nuisance breakouts.

Medik8 Balance Moisturiser, £45

Wash your pillowcases

Not washing pillowcases regularly can result in a build-up of dirt, dead skin cells, and bacteria. Switch your pillowcase either every few days or daily.