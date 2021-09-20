Football supporters' club coach trips are the best so let's hope we are back on the road soon/ Dave Thomas

Burnley Express columnist Dave Thomas

So much of life disrupted and probably changed forever. So many things that we missed. Turf Moor home games, away games and away weekends with the supporters club coach trips.

They were always memorable, win or lose. Meeting up with old friends again, camaraderie, banter, moaning and groaning. Average age somewhere between 65 and 75.

It was several years ago and we’d booked again for a weekend and a game at QPR. The last one there had been so dire that I said, “OK we’ll go but let’s miss the game and just go round the shops and see Santa.”

The suggestion went down badly. “You can have pie and peas if we go,” said Mrs T. Food plays a large part in these weekends. How could I say no?

The weekend we went to see Burnley at Charlton was one of Coyle’s early games and the players had smiles on their faces at last. We won. Before the game we strolled to the St Pancras champagne bar and on the way back called in at a wonderful little French Patisserie.

Buffet breakfasts in the hotel are always of the help yourself to as much as you can carry variety. Some of the laden plates defy gravity.

It is not unknown to sneak some bacon out, and some bread and butter, and bingo you have a free lunch.

On some of these London weekends we used to visit Greenwich on the Sunday morning. If I had to live in London, I think that’s where I’d settle. The famed Goddard’s Pie and Mash Cafe is in Greenwich and I was on a mission to find it. There it was and I looked longingly.

“NO,” said Mrs T. “You are not having pie and mash at 11 o’clock in the morning.”

On one London trip we abandoned all attempts to fathom out how to buy tickets from the Dockland Railway ticket machines, but this time Mrs T cracked it. The end stop of the railway was just minutes away from the Tower of London and Tower Bridge. The ride took us through the sprawling mish-mash that is messy London.

The Tower was heaving, huge queues lining up, the weather good, the Thames was a muddy chocolate brown but dozens were lining up for the tripper boats.

The return journey was like a historical tour of the chimney pots of London, all shapes and sizes, with an eye-level view of tenements, apartment blocks, rows of housing and older streets, every building squeezed in as though no one had given a minute’s thought to planning.

London, the greatest city in the world, they say. I’m not too sure about that. But we’re ready and waiting for the next away weekend. We’ve done away weekends to Cardiff, Plymouth, Yeovil and Bournemouth. But you can’t beat a London trip.

But will they start up again is the big question? In its wisdom the club has discontinued the old practise of allowing supporters clubs to buy away tickets in bulk, for the people travelling on the organised coaches. It made organisation so much easier for secretaries and organisers. It aided planning and booking of coaches.

Organisers knew where they were in terms of people travelling so that quotes could be obtained for the cost of a coach and a hotel. On an away weekend trip, we’d all sit together.