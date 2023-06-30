And what an emotional time it has been, especially on Wednesday when he attended his prom.

I can’t quite explain the feelings of pride, joy, and a little bit of sadness too, seeing Robbie and all his friends dressed to the nines for this memorable event. For it marks the end of an era in so many ways and, although Robbie and his peers have formed strong friendships, they will all now move in different directions.

Reporter Sue Plunkett's son Robbie at his prom this week with his sister Jenny

It was also a reminder of prom day eight years ago for Robbie’s older sister, Jenny. We stood outside the same school, in practically the same spot, to take photos we will cherish forever.

As we gathered outside his school and they all posed for photographs, some of them brimming with confidence and others quite shy and self conscious, it hits you that they are on the cusp of adulthood and their futures are just beginning.

Some have a life plan already… A’ levels or further study, apprenticeships, future plans for university. While others have no idea what they really want to do yet.

Robbie falls into the latter category. He has a couple of options in place but is still undecided. He did have his sights set on becoming a footballer but announced last week he quite fancied trying acting!

Of course his GCSE results will dictate his next move, and, depending on the results, could limit his choices. But we can cross that bridge when we come to it. Whatever path he chooses I wish my Robbie and all his pals the best of luck for their futures.