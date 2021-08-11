Easy to make Booths burger toastie recipe

Serves 2 l Prep: 20mins l Cook: 10mins

Ingredients

1 onion

Booths burger toastie

25g butter

2 rump burgers

1 tbsp veg oil

4 slices thick bread

Butter (for the bread)

1 tbsp American style mustard

2 slices Cheddar cheese

2 slices Swiss Cheese

Method

1. Thinly slice your onion and sweat in the 25g butter, cook gently until caramelised.

2. Brush your burgers with oil and season. Chargrill each side for 3 minutes until fully cooked through. Keep warm.

3. To build your toastie, butter the bread (the butter side goes on the outside). On two slices of the bread, spread mustard, add a slice of Cheddar, the burger, onion, a slice of Swiss cheese, more mustard and top with the two other slices of bread.

4. In a hot pan, grill the toastie until the bread turns golden and the cheese melts. Cut in half and serve immediately.

5. Best served with slaw, fries, sour cream and chive dip and a smoky BBQ sauce.

Chef’s tip