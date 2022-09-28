What do you do if your child loses their friend?! | Rebecca Jane column

A couple of my team and I went to see one of the schools that delivers our ‘Children’s Charity’.

We were excited walking up to the school gates, we were clutching a gold statue that the kids had won for their work raising awareness of suicide. They have been asking us for weeks if we had won the award they interviewed for, and seven days previous we had been honoured to pick it up on their behalf at the BIBA awards in Blackpool.

When we got to the school gates, all was not as it seemed. One of our co-workers was there to greet us and called the session off. A pupil had died that morning.

Rebecca Jane

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shock is all I can explain. Stunned. Our poor kids, who would have been so excited were being delivered news shattering their world, and experiencing a tragedy no child should have to experience.

We were asked to go back into the school on Monday, and help with whatever the kids needed.

Over the weekend, my heart went to the pupils family and the children, who we know so well. I’m sure most parents will tell you, what that family have experienced over this last week is every parent’s worst nightmare.

Our children’s charity is run by children. It is my mad and passionate belief that if children lead the way in mental health services, they will be able to solve the mental health crisis of our country today. We’re adults, we’ve forgotten what it is like to be children. Kids today face different issues than we could have ever imagined. We need to guide and support young people, but they should be the ones taking action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday this week was no different for me. We entered the school, and we were led by the kids once again. Heartbreakingly, I never thought this would be a topic or tragedy they would lead us through, when we started this journey.

It is my role, as the head of that charity to tell you what we learned from our young people and what they wanted in a time of grief and absolute despair.

* They wanted to be with each other. Being together was the best medicine for them at this time. They comforted each other, they sat in their own silence and they helped each other fathom this unimaginable event. They didn’t want to go home, and they didn’t want to be alone. They wanted each other. More than anything!

* They wanted to be at the funeral. As adults, we often wonder if it is the best thing for children to attend funerals. We all saw the debate a couple of weeks ago in the national media about Prince George and Princess Charlotte attending Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. Let me tell you, most of the young people we spoke to wanted to be there. Some wanted to visit the pupil before the funeral too. That sense of closure and aiding their understanding that their friend had gone, appeared vitally important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

* They wanted to DO something. They collected their memories, wrote them down, read messages together, shared photographs… it helped. They began to laugh about their amazing friend, and lifted their grief, even just for short amounts of time. They created a book of memories for the pupil’s family, a memory wall for other pupils and they wrote in a condolence book.

* They wanted a future focus. Planning events, bringing other friends together, arranging gatherings, they wanted to fundraise to help the family pay for the pupils funeral.

* They spoke about counselling, but right now, it wasn’t at the forefront of their mind. If they did want to go through counselling a little later down the line, they wanted to do it in small groups of their friends.

* They needed validation from us, and an air of logic. We reassured them, this was not normal and they shouldn’t be experiencing this. Whatever they felt at that time, was absolutely valid too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any adult would panic presented with the situation that unfolded late last week. We all want to protect children and do the best we possibly can.

It is only my opinion, but the worst thing we could have done on Monday was to put those young people into a box of what we think they should be doing now! It’s easy to try and give kids a roadmap, ‘here is what you need to be doing and this is how we’re going to do it’.

A traditional adult mind may go to counselling straight away, forcing kids back into lessons, telling them not to be at a funeral… but that wasn’t what I saw these kids wanting. The biggest gift we could give the kids now, is to be there and listen to them. They certainly want and deserve to be heard.

When we arrived on Monday, children were understandably in tears, everywhere we looked. By the end of the day, there had been some laughs, smiles and even a football game to remember their friend. We’ve been sent some beautiful messages of thanks from the parents, and thanks in person from the kids at the end of the day. What we do is not rocket science, we just let our young people show us the way and it works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One incredibly knowledgeable young man, 15 years old, summed it up perfectly:

‘We don’t know what to do Miss, we’re only kids, we don’t know how we should be with death…'

All they needed to hear from us was ‘you be however you want, it’s ok and right now, this hurts. It will probably hurt for some time, but the hurt will change. It will become bearable, you will never not ‘miss’ your friend, but you will find ways to remember them and keep the memories alive’.

The words of that young man will stay with me forever, because they broke my heart. Wise, beyond his years… all kids are, they just need support and guidance to explore it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This article may not help you today, but if you ever find yourself in a similar position, and don’t know what on earth to do - there are the answers, directly from our young people.

From me personally, Monday was officially the hardest day of my career. These periods of time will shape the futures of those young people forever, and I was terrified of getting it ‘wrong’. Our kids deserve more than the award we were taking them, because once again, they proved the theory right - if we just listen to them, they will change the future for everyone and the world will absolutely be a better place.

I have not identified the young person in this article to protect the privacy of the family.