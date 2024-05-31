The Outlaws are back with more laugh-out-loud crime capers on BBC1 (Picture: BBC/Big Talk)

Stephen Merchant’s Bristol-set comedy drama has returned for a third series, and it’s a laugh-out-loud crime caper

The last time we met the community service crew of Stephen Merchant's comedy-drama The Outlaws (BBC1, Thurs, 9pm), they all seemed to be going their separate ways.

After successfully getting one over on suave and saturnine drug dealer The Dean (Claes Bang), the gang of Bristolian petty criminals seemed happy to leave their lives of crime behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All of them except Rani Rekowski (Rhianne Barreto), who – having left boyfriend Ben on the train to Weston-super-Mare – was heading for the open road in a stolen soft-top.

Most of the first episode of the new series of The Outlaws revolved around the disposal of a dead body - but was still hilariously funny (Picture: BBC/Big Talk)

Well, now Rani's back, she's in trouble and she needs the help of her former comrades in community service.

The opening episode of The Outlaws' third series doesn't waste time setting up many new plotlines or making concessions to new viewers – we're moving straight on from series two, as The Dean tries to work out how to wriggle out of his impending trial, and the police concerned that DS Lucy Haines (Grace Calder) might have had some extracurricular activities to thank for the stunning success of the arrest.

Meanwhile, layabout aristo Lady Gabby (Eleanor Tomlinson) is in the first flush of a new romance, and using her social media following to push 'wellness' waffle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Activist Myrna (Clare Perkins) is battling forced deportations while enjoying the attentions of old flame Sean (Patrick Robinson) and uptight businessman John is working as an Uber driver – albeit one offering his clientele some executive perks, such as bottled water, mints and “a recent copy of GQ”.

Rani (Rhianne Barretto) returned to Bristol in need of some help in the new series of Stephen Merchant's comedy-drama The Outlaws (Picture: BBC/Big Talk)

Rani's former paramour Ben (Gamba Cole) is opening his jerk chicken shack in Weston and getting close to rollergirl Tori, while Greg (Merchant) is offering legal advice over Zoom and enjoying life with his lawyer girlfriend.

The Outlaws creator Merchant and his writers wring maximum laughs from every situation, whether it's a demo at the airport or John's increasingly stressed-out recitation of his anti-stress mantra.

And Greg's flatshare with Lady Gabby and her lover proves fruitful grounds, with a great scene between Greg and Myrna.

“Are you listening to whale music?” she asks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No, it's Gabby and her new lady friend, they must be taking part in some sort of sex marathon... I'm just glad I didn't sponsor them.”

The lines between the Outlaws gang are well-drawn, with John (Darren Boyd) clearly having a thing with Myrna, and experiencing a sudden pang of jealousy at the news of her date with Sean.

While Ben – despite his budding new relationship – is still smitten with Rani, indicating serious issues for future episodes.

This series of The Outlaws looks to open out the world beyond the core gang of six, with the new relationships adding further complications to the mix and foreshadowing trouble ahead – something tells me we haven't seen the last of Lady Gabby's fairy-tattooed friend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the absence of Christopher Walken as con artist Frank is keenly felt – you always thought he was the only one that convinced as an actual criminal, and his off-kilter presence gave the show a darker edge.

Rani's transition from straight-A student to aspiring crimelord never fully convinced, but to be honest, that doesn't matter.

This is a comedy-drama which is much more about the comedy than the drama – even if this first instalment saw the gang spend most of the episode trying to dispose of a dead body.

It provides more laugh-out-loud moments than the average sitcom, with most scenes managing at least one, while the plot still manages to carry enough complexity to keep you interested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jessica Gunning steals most of the scenes she's in as police-obsessed Diane, but now she's been given a sidekick, in assistant Stanley (Harry Trevaldwyn) and the early signs are that they could turn into the breakout stars.

After being quizzed by DS Selforth (Kojo Kamara), Diane tells Stanley: “The stench of crime is in the air, and I'm like a, a...”

“A big Febreze,” says Stanley.

It's a rare show which can pack in this many laughs, as well as a crime caper, and characters which – while broad – fall just the right side of caricature, all the way down the cast list.