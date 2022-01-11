Burnley Brand Manager Rachel Bayley

Just like 2021 was the year we travelled across our borough to find amazing companies and their talented young professionals, we’ve continued this theme into the new year.

If this is the year you want to set yourself some personal and work goals, then look no further than Rochelle and Laura at Boohoo.

Rochelle is the first female engineer apprentice and Laura the first female assistant engineer at the company and as they told burnley.social in an interview with us, they’re not treated any differently simply because they’re female.

I know we’re in 2022, but sectors like engineering still are very male dominated, so we’re thrilled that Rochelle and Laura are leading the way and all in Burnley. You can watch the full interview over on the burnley.social website and social media pages. But once again, it shows that you don’t need to work in a big city to achieve your career ambitions.

Laura started at Boohoo six years ago and worked in several departments, starting as a picker before moving into admin, then she became a team leader and is now in engineering.

Rochelle also told us that demand is high for Boohoo’s engineering apprenticeships so she’s thrilled to have been chosen.

Fellow Burnley Bondholder Primary Engineer strives to encourage children into the engineering sector. Its vision is to ensure children and young people reach their full potential and has been working hard since 2005 to create an engineering curriculum that spans early years, primary, secondary and further education.

It is also passionate about addressing the gender imbalance in science and engineering.

Primary Engineer has won a raft of awards for their incredible work and whether you’re a teacher, lecturer, parent or business, I’d recommend you heading over to their website to find out more.

We need to inspire our children to discover what’s on their doorstep in terms of careers and that they can start on that path whether through work experience, an apprenticeship or a degree from UCLan or Burnley College University. Of course, this benefits us all.

The aspirations of young people are raised, our businesses have a skilled workforce to draw upon and our young people can build a career for themselves in whatever that may be.

They spend their hard-earned money in our town centres, potentially buy affordable property and start a family here and the cycle continues. And a prosperous Burnley benefits us all.