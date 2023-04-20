News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
3 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
3 hours ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
3 hours ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
5 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
5 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

Rishi Sunak visit shows we are a government priority | Burnley MP column

Last weekend, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Burnley, where he came up to Worsthorne to knock on doors ahead of the local elections and visit the Crooked Billet pub for a chat with locals and Conservative members.

By Antony Higginbotham
Published 20th Apr 2023, 13:09 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 13:09 BST

We really are front and centre in the mind of Government now!

Lots of topics came up whilst we were out and about, and in the pub, including inflation, debt, growth, the NHS, small boats, and levelling up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Mystery surrounds body found at beauty spot
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on his walk around Worsthorne. Photo by Andrew Wong / CCHQPrime Minister Rishi Sunak on his walk around Worsthorne. Photo by Andrew Wong / CCHQ
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on his walk around Worsthorne. Photo by Andrew Wong / CCHQ
Most Popular

All of which are key priorities for him and the Government he leads. It was brilliant to hear Rishi so knowledgeable on the major transformations going on across our borough as a result of Government funding, from regeneration of Burnley town centre to the expansion of UCLan; as well as the establishment of National Cyber Force just a few miles away.

And with the Government having only last week committed more than £650 million to the next generation combat aircraft, it’s clear that our aerospace sector locally – small and large – is being backed 100%.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We were also joined by Police & Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden, who is leading the fight against crime. And in between door knocking, Rishi, Andrew and I discussed anti-social behaviour and how we best use the £2 million awarded to Lancashire Police to tackle this. We’ll be forming an ASB action plan for Burnley & Padiham and so more to follow.

Back in Parliament, there was no shortage of things to do, including a question to Transport Ministers on bus accessibility, and a No 10 reception where I was delighted to have nominated Burnley Express reporter Sue Plunkett as a Local Media Champion.

Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday was a fiery affair too, with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer rightly called out for his soft approach to crime & sentencing, and his flip-flopping. There’s no shortage of examples of where he says one thing one day, and the opposite thing another day. The very definition of political opportunism.

Finally, the new Emergency Alert system will be tested this weekend, on Sunday 23 April at 3pm. This is a national system that will inform people of emergencies, where there is a threat to life, like wildfires and flooding.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At this time a test alert will be sent to mobile phones, with a message notification appearing and a 10 second siren being played. No action is needed but in a real world scenario this notification could include information on what to do or where to go, or links to more information.

Related topics:BurnleyRishi SunakKeir StarmerGovernment