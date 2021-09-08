Incredible Towneley Park festivals showcased forward-thinking Burnley | Rachel Bayley

The August bank holiday weekend's Retro and Wile Out Festivals hopefully go some way to showcasing what Burnley has to offer, with a supportive and forward-thinking council helping to ensure our growth.

Famous DJs and house pioneers Paul Taylor and Graeme Park were two of the artists who told us that Burnley Council had been supportive in enabling the incredible weekend to go ahead, not just with date changes, but also allowing Towneley Park to be used and also enabling thousands of people to come together to celebrate live music.

Our burnley.social brand is all about raising the aspirations of young people, as well as their perception of Burnley. We spent the weekend interviewing some incredible artists and this video shows a roundup of the two days.

burnley.social with Mista Jam