Have you checked out the new Finsley Gate Wharf yet? | Rachel Bayley

burnley.social with DJ Joel Corry

The sun was shining (although we had a big marquee up just in case) and it was fantastic to see everyone catch up face to face.

The morning started bright and early at 7am for breakfast – and what a breakfast it was. It was absolutely delicious.

Had I not had to ensure I didn’t spill food down my beige outfit, I would have sampled every item on offer.

I highly recommend you head over to finsleygatewharf.com to look at the menus for both the Saw Mill Café and Bar and the Robert Whitworth Restaurant.

I have my eye on the Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake, Fiery Forge Fries, Bombay Budda Bowl…ok, all of it!

Not only is the venue a fantastic food and drink destination, but it offers a variety of other benefits to Burnley. It’s a heritage centre and place of education, based alongside the famous Straight Mile on the Leeds Liverpool Canal in the Burnley Wood community, which was once a strong textile destination.

The buildings date back to 1784 and have been tirelessly, lovingly and sensitively restored as part of a vision that director Lee Shepherd had 10 years ago.

One day, Lee pulled up in his canal boat that he’d purchased after retiring from the Army and saw the potential of Finsley Gate Wharf.

He joined forces with business partner Glenn Davidson and worked with groups including the Canal and River Trust, Burnley Council and the National Lottery Heritage Fund to restore this historic site.

It is licensed for civil wedding ceremonies, there is accommodation, working blacksmiths and event space for baby showers, christenings and a whole host of other celebrations we can now enjoy as restrictions ease.

The Canal and River Trust will have a base here and work with both the immediate and wider community, as well as hoping to attract visitors from further afield. This will include heritage days, nature trails, school trips and much more.

It’s amazing to see the continued regeneration of Burnley, ensuring we respect and celebrate our heritage, but also look toward the future.

And the future certainly looks positive after an incredible weekend at Retro and Wile Out Festival in our beautiful Towneley Park. Burnley.social interviewed some amazing acts, and at one point MTV were filming us filming DJ Joel Corry.

House pioneers Paul Taylor and Graeme Park also praised Burnley Borough Council for how supportive they’d been, both with the venue and the date changes due to the pandemic.