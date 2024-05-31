Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As I write this, the general election has just been called for July 4th.

As a Burnley resident I’ll be making my choice and voting, but as the Chamber CEO speaking to Burnley businesses too – I have a plea to make – over the coming weeks, the Bondholders, the Chamber, the candidates will be asking, what do you need from your next MP, what do you need from your next Government to help your business, to help your town thrive….for goodness sakes TELL THEM.

Help shape the manifestos, the asks, of the Chamber, the Bondholders, anyone, everyone that asks, help them demand of every candidate for our area, what YOUR business needs. Make sure we shape the future Government and the future representative for Burnley to really know what Burnley needs.

Miranda Barker

Don’t let them head to London believing the London centric Westminster hype, don’t let them think manufacturing is something the UK doesn’t do, don’t let them think town centres are dead and buried, or that Burnley isn’t somewhere you can come and go to University.

Makes sure they champion your town, our town, EDUCATE them, PREACH to them, INDOCTRINATE them! Burney is different, vibrant, world leading and we need that message heard, that investment made, our voice to get to number 10, number 11 and all the way down the road.