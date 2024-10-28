East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce column | Chancellor needs to come and see thriving Burnley
So no matter what they budget juggling chancellor has wrought, I want us to have our asks and aspirations writ large for chancellors, ministers, and future combined authorities to see.
Burnley is a unique place in the Lancashire economy, a place that drives its own inward investment narrative, it is the absolute epitome of “build it and they will come”. A former mill town, where now the mills are full of budding medical students. See the newest University of Central Lancashire building at Newtown Mill. A place where town centre footfall rises and international eatery chains are being attracted in. Welcome Taco Bell!
We need to be inviting the chancellor up to see a thriving town, a manufacturing heartland of the north where globally delivering firms export to over 100 counties – and multiples of them! We need to demonstrate why we need 21st Century transport links and broadband for a world wide web of industry. We need to show Rachel Reeves what good inward investment can do – and be demanding some more! How about it, Oliver Ryan, Lukman Patel, Afrasiab Anwar and Neil Evans – shall we?
