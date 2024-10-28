Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As I write this, we don’t yet know what the budget will bring, for Burnley or businesses anywhere. But we definitely fear it will put added pressure on our firms, hampering businesses’ ability to grow and reinvest in their local community and economy.

So no matter what they budget juggling chancellor has wrought, I want us to have our asks and aspirations writ large for chancellors, ministers, and future combined authorities to see.

Burnley is a unique place in the Lancashire economy, a place that drives its own inward investment narrative, it is the absolute epitome of “build it and they will come”. A former mill town, where now the mills are full of budding medical students. See the newest University of Central Lancashire building at Newtown Mill. A place where town centre footfall rises and international eatery chains are being attracted in. Welcome Taco Bell!

We need to be inviting the chancellor up to see a thriving town, a manufacturing heartland of the north where globally delivering firms export to over 100 counties – and multiples of them! We need to demonstrate why we need 21st Century transport links and broadband for a world wide web of industry. We need to show Rachel Reeves what good inward investment can do – and be demanding some more! How about it, Oliver Ryan, Lukman Patel, Afrasiab Anwar and Neil Evans – shall we?