The Government's hasty Local Government Reorganisation plan threatens to erode local accountability and impose a structure on East Lancashire that doesn't serve its communities.

Whilst I strongly oppose the dissolution of Burnley Council, I acknowledge that, following the minister's announcements, it seems inevitable.

However, the proposals put forward by the Burnley MP and Burnley Labour are deeply flawed and reflect a lack of understanding of Burnley or Lancashire. Their plan for a single, massive unitary authority covering East Lancashire, run from Blackburn, highlights their lack of understanding about our communities, identity, or sense of belonging.

Burnley Council leader Afrasiab Anwar

Such a structure would centralise services, leaving places like Burnley, Pendle, Ribble Valley, Hyndburn and Rossendale with little say in decision-making. It would make local government more remote, less accountable, and dominated by Blackburn – undermining the diverse needs of our communities. It would be the opposite of devolution and set Burnley back.

The justification for a minimum population of 500,000 for new unitary authorities is arbitrary and misleading. It is based on a report commissioned by county councils – the very organisations now being abolished. The argument that bigger councils are more financially stable is simply untrue. Birmingham and Northampton, both much larger than this threshold, collapsed financially. Meanwhile, smaller unitary councils across the country remain stable and deliver high-quality services.

Labour’s plan to lump East Lancashire into a Blackburn-led authority follows this flawed thinking, disregarding the success of councils in Greater Manchester, where most operate effectively with much smaller populations. Local government should serve local people, not be shoehorned into a model designed for political convenience.

The most concerning aspect of this process is the complete lack of meaningful consultation. The government is moving at breakneck speed, ignoring local voices. Burnley deserves better.

Decisions about our future should be shaped by the people who live and work here, not imposed on us by Mancheste- based MPs. A reorganisation of this scale must be based on proper engagement, not rushed political deals done behind closed doors.

My position is clear: I will oppose any plan that merges Burnley and Blackburn into a single unitary authority. Instead, I will advocate for smaller, more locally accountable councils that genuinely reflect the needs of our communities. The government must allow time for real consultation and reconsider the arbitrary population threshold that serves no one except those seeking political control.

This is not just a debate about structure – it is about who makes decisions for Burnley and Padiham. Our communities deserve a council that is local, accountable, and responsive.

And that is why I have begun initial conversations with East Lancashire leaders to come up with the best solution for our districts. The early discussions have been positive, and I'm hopeful we can agree on proposals that prioritise the needs of Burnley residents.