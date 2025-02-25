Burnley Council’s proposed budget for the coming year is the most resident-focused and balanced plan we’ve seen in years.

We have truly listened to what residents and members have told us, and this plan reflects their priorities – cleaner streets, safer communities, and better-maintained green spaces – while ensuring that council tax remains as low as possible.

In my time on the council, I can confidently say this is the most robust budget we’ve put forward. Unlike other councils that are imposing tax hikes of 10% or more, we have worked hard to keep our rise significantly lower. The 2% council tax increase is lower than both the 3% maximum recommended by the government and the current rate of inflation.

Burnley Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

For the average Band D household, this equates to just £6.76 more per year – allowing us to continue delivering essential services without putting unnecessary financial strain on households.

Along with Ribble Valley, Burnley is the only other council in Lancashire that has not raised council tax to the maximum allowed amount. This is the first time in over a decade that such a decision has been made, showing that we understand the pressures facing residents.

This budget isn’t just about keeping costs down – it’s about making real improvements in our communities. We asked residents what they wanted, and we’ve delivered. To tackle litter, fly-tipping, and dog fouling, we are funding new enforcement officers and deploying mobile CCTV to catch offenders. Every ward will now have two special clean-up events using a spare refuse collection vehicle, making it easier for residents to dispose of unwanted waste.

Green spaces will also see improvement, with three additional gardeners hired to ensure our parks and public areas remain well-maintained. A safer town centre remains a priority, with continued funding for town centre wardens to keep Burnley clean and secure.

Supporting local communities is at the heart of this budget. A new one-year Ward Opportunities Fund will back community-led projects, and we are setting aside £500,000 for a new 3G sports pitch in either Padiham or Hapton.

What makes this budget truly unique is that, for the first time, an administration has put aside political differences and actively engaged with all parties to shape a plan that reflects what residents need, rather than party politics.

At the same time, we recognise that many residents are struggling financially. That’s why we are proposing a freeze on councillor allowances for this year and next. At a time when households are being asked to make difficult choices, it is only right that we, as councillors, lead by example.

The Chancellor’s budget has had a negative impact on councils, especially ours. With increased national insurance contributions and other rising costs, we have seen a real-terms reduction in our budget. Despite this, we have balanced the books while prioritising key services, kept tax increases lower than most councils in the country, and ensured residents see real benefits from their contributions.

Cleaner streets, safer neighbourhoods, and more investment in public spaces will make Burnley a better place to live, work, and visit. This is a budget that truly puts Burnley first.