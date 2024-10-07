Burnley Climate Week is here! | East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce column

By Miranda Barker
Published 7th Oct 2024, 11:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Need to streamline your sustainability plans? Join your Chamber Low Carbon team at Burnley Climate Week for 'Supply Chains and Achieving Net Zero', an event focusing on the practical actions businesses can take as we move towards Net Zero.

This morning session with lunch, held at Turf Moor on Thursday, will include networking opportunities before diving into case studies of some of Burnley's most well-known firms:

  • Safran Nacelles – the Global Perspective from Ophelie Schmitter & local Burnley action toward net zero from Adam Patterson, Strategy Director
  • Recycle IT - Carl Greenwood, Business Development Manager from RecycleIT will discuss what the Burnley Business Week Environmental Excellence Award winner 2024 had one to reduce their carbon footprint.
  • Green Arc – Chris Bingham, Chairman - "Green Arc, the Story so Far"

Finally, Chamber Low Carbon will discuss the support available to businesses, including one-to-one onsite support, best practice events, and training sessions. These initiatives allow businesses to exchange ideas and collaborate to improve their environmental performance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Supply Chains and Achieving Net Zero event is taking place at Turf Moor on ThursdayThe Supply Chains and Achieving Net Zero event is taking place at Turf Moor on Thursday
The Supply Chains and Achieving Net Zero event is taking place at Turf Moor on Thursday

Including a practical session for all business attendees to start off their own bespoke Carbon Reduction Plan and meet the Chamber Low Carbon advisers - who can help them continue to build it with a visit to their own company site if they wish.

Register now by emailing [email protected] or online at - https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/supply-chains-and-achieving-net-zero-tickets-1005152587447?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

Related topics:BurnleyTurf Moor

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice