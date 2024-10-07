Burnley Climate Week is here! | East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce column
This morning session with lunch, held at Turf Moor on Thursday, will include networking opportunities before diving into case studies of some of Burnley's most well-known firms:
- Safran Nacelles – the Global Perspective from Ophelie Schmitter & local Burnley action toward net zero from Adam Patterson, Strategy Director
- Recycle IT - Carl Greenwood, Business Development Manager from RecycleIT will discuss what the Burnley Business Week Environmental Excellence Award winner 2024 had one to reduce their carbon footprint.
- Green Arc – Chris Bingham, Chairman - "Green Arc, the Story so Far"
Finally, Chamber Low Carbon will discuss the support available to businesses, including one-to-one onsite support, best practice events, and training sessions. These initiatives allow businesses to exchange ideas and collaborate to improve their environmental performance.
Including a practical session for all business attendees to start off their own bespoke Carbon Reduction Plan and meet the Chamber Low Carbon advisers - who can help them continue to build it with a visit to their own company site if they wish.
Register now by emailing [email protected] or online at - https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/supply-chains-and-achieving-net-zero-tickets-1005152587447?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
