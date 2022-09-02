Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both are productions that some may say are at completely opposite ends of the scale. One is about a group of friends who get themselves into hilarious

situations, and are a little bit rough around the edges (and yet still often loveable and relatable), whilst the other is a beautiful and inspiring story about the royal family.

Burnley Brand Manager Rachel Bayley speaks about the launch of Film in Burnley that will attract even more film and television companies to chose the town for its on location filming

But what both have in common are that several scenes were filmed in Burnley. Scenes from The King’s Speech were filmed at Queen Street Mill Museum, whilst you’ll often find the cast of Brassic running across our moorland or driving along our roads.

Throw in BBC and Comic Relief recently filming Jordan North at Finsley Gate Wharf and Bank of Dave’s Netflix production featuring many locations in the borough, and it is clear Burnley and Padiham offer something incredibly attractive to location scouts and film crews.

With that in mind, the Burnley Place Brand Team (Burnley.co.uk and burnley.social) have launched a brand new proposition – Film in Burnley.

In Burnley, we are blessed with a wide variety of assets that make us an attractive location for film crews. From our two historic halls and stunning countryside to our wide range of employment sectors and our mix of town centre architecture, we can be a one-stop shop for productions.

We receive regular contact from location scouts looking for very specific requirements, so the Burnley.co.uk team have decided to create a new proposition in order to attract productions to the borough.

As well as all of the above, we believe we are unique in that:

* Production companies can work with a dedicated point of contact (the Burnley.co.uk team!).

* Most places within the borough are no more than 15 minutes away from each other, making it efficient for crews;

* We have a wide range of accommodation for crews and actors - as well as numerous leisure and hospitality facilities and so much more!

Supporting productions in Burnley and Padiham enables us to get the Burnley Brand message far and wide and will hopefully encourage those who watch the end results to visit our beautiful borough.

This in turn supports our local accommodation, restaurants, retail and other businesses, when crews come to film.

And, we are hoping it will of course attract viewers to come and do the same when they’ve spotted us in a film or TV show. There is also the potential for our borough’s students to gain experience and get involved, should that opportunity arise, making it a very exciting new proposition indeed.