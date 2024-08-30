Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is a saying, ‘no rest for the wicked.’

Usually for many of us, summer is a time when our email inboxes are that little bit quieter as our colleagues enjoy annual leave and we can enjoy some breathing space ahead of a busy autumn. Well, not in Burnley. In fact, I don’t think I’ve ever known a quiet period in the four years I’ve been in this role.

So, rather than taking that little bit longer to make a coffee and chat with colleagues, the Burnley Brand team are working on lots of really exciting projects that truly prove we’re a borough that doesn’t stop and is always looking to innovate and improve.

Burnley Place Brand Manager Rachel Bayley says that exciting projects in the pipeline for the borough in Autumn show that the borough never stands still

First up, Crow Wood. The Woodland Spa has undergone it’s £16 million refurbishment, taking the total investment of the spa in this jewel in our crown to £24 million. It has doubled in size to an impressive 60,000 sq ft and Bertram’s restaurant will also see its footprint doubled. We were honoured to have a tour of the spa whilst it was being built and even then we were blown away by the vision. We’re therefore excited to be partnering with Crow Wood on a VERY exciting event in October. We can’t reveal anything just yet, but it involves some very special guests and a Burnley takeover on social media.

Also coming in October is a Burnley Bondholder building preview of Newtown Mill. Our Burnley businesses will be some of the first through the doors of the newest The University of Central Lancashire teaching space, spanning 35,000 sq ft. It’s been a complex project, but the vision has been there from all partners and what was once an eyesore has been turned into a sympathetic yet modernised space that aligns with the university’s expansion plans in Burnley.

Burnley Business Week will run at the end of September, just in case we weren’t all busy enough. This free week of workshops and events is organised by Burnley Council and for 2024, is sponsored by Burnley College. Burnley.co.uk and burnley.social are proud to be part of this event, which is for anyone interested in launching or already running a business here. We’ve been recording our very own podcast with a wide range of individuals, who talked us through the highs and lows of entrepreneurship. Keep your eyes peeled for their release.

Find Your Future is Burnley’s first dedicated apprenticeship, careers and education fair for our secondary schools. We’ve joined with Burnley Council and FutureU, in collaboration with the borough’s secondary schools, as well as dozens of businesses and providers to bring this event to year 11s. We’re hoping to expand this further still if it proves to be a success.

Finally, Burnley Climate Week is happening 7th-13th October and will see an array of events for everyone. This event and Find Your Future will have more details coming soon, but it certainly is inspiring to see so much going on in our borough. All of this is why we’re busily planning during summer to make sure Burnley has a jam-packed autumn.