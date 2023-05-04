News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
21 minutes ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case
2 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
4 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
7 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
7 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham column / A moment in history as the nation prepares to celebrate the coronation of King Charles

It’s hard not to feel a sense of awe and admiration for the Royal Family and the monarchy.

By Antony Higginbotham
Published 4th May 2023, 16:15 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 16:31 BST

It’s an enduring institution that’s been a part of our national way of life for centuries. The monarch, be they a King or Queen, is not just a figurehead for us. They represent a shared identity, and a deep connection to the country’s history and traditions.

Read More
Pioneer Place: Latest photos show multi-million pound leisure development is clo...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It’s an integral part of our national fabric, a constant amidst a sea of change. They bring us together, whether we’re celebrating a royal wedding, mourning the loss of a monarch, or as this week, marking a new period with a Coronation. And, if we’re really honest, no one does pomp, pageantry and ceremony quite like we do when we’re celebrating a Royal occasion. They are, quite simply, part of what makes us proud to be British. Our history. Our culture. Our deep love of our country.

In his column this week Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham speaks about what the royal family means to the nationIn his column this week Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham speaks about what the royal family means to the nation
In his column this week Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham speaks about what the royal family means to the nation
Most Popular

And ultimately that’s what this week is all about. Celebrating a new King as he is crowned, and celebrating everything that makes our country great. On Tuesday I had the privilege of representing our area at a Coronation reception in Parliament. In times gone by this would have been a great banquet, held in the cavernous Westminster Hall, and attended by lords, ladies and commoners alike.

This time it was a more informal affair, though no less special, with the King and Queen walking amongst the hundreds that had gathered.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And later that night, as I was sat working in the office, a full dress rehearsal commenced on the streets of Westminster. The military bands paraded down the Mall and Whitehall, followed by the Household Cavalry and the columns of servicemen and women from our armed forces and those of our allies. It was a sound, and a spectacle, to behold. On Saturday we’ll see the real thing.

We know the King has a deep personal affection for our area. And that’s demonstrated by the affection we have for him too. A quick look on The Big Lunch website shows street parties happening right across the borough. St Leonard’s Church in Padiham; Mount Lane playing fields in Cliviger; the recreation ground in Hapton; and so many more! If you’re looking for your nearest, take a look on https://www.edenprojectcommunities.com/the-big-lunch/the-big-lunch-map.

And on Monday, as part of The Big Help Out, volunteers are coming together to make a difference in our community. However you’re celebrating the Coronation this weekend, I hope you have a wonderful time! God Save The King.

Related topics:Antony HigginbothamBurnleyKing CharlesCoronationQueenParliament