It’s an enduring institution that’s been a part of our national way of life for centuries. The monarch, be they a King or Queen, is not just a figurehead for us. They represent a shared identity, and a deep connection to the country’s history and traditions.

It’s an integral part of our national fabric, a constant amidst a sea of change. They bring us together, whether we’re celebrating a royal wedding, mourning the loss of a monarch, or as this week, marking a new period with a Coronation. And, if we’re really honest, no one does pomp, pageantry and ceremony quite like we do when we’re celebrating a Royal occasion. They are, quite simply, part of what makes us proud to be British. Our history. Our culture. Our deep love of our country.

In his column this week Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham speaks about what the royal family means to the nation

And ultimately that’s what this week is all about. Celebrating a new King as he is crowned, and celebrating everything that makes our country great. On Tuesday I had the privilege of representing our area at a Coronation reception in Parliament. In times gone by this would have been a great banquet, held in the cavernous Westminster Hall, and attended by lords, ladies and commoners alike.

This time it was a more informal affair, though no less special, with the King and Queen walking amongst the hundreds that had gathered.

And later that night, as I was sat working in the office, a full dress rehearsal commenced on the streets of Westminster. The military bands paraded down the Mall and Whitehall, followed by the Household Cavalry and the columns of servicemen and women from our armed forces and those of our allies. It was a sound, and a spectacle, to behold. On Saturday we’ll see the real thing.

We know the King has a deep personal affection for our area. And that’s demonstrated by the affection we have for him too. A quick look on The Big Lunch website shows street parties happening right across the borough. St Leonard’s Church in Padiham; Mount Lane playing fields in Cliviger; the recreation ground in Hapton; and so many more! If you’re looking for your nearest, take a look on https://www.edenprojectcommunities.com/the-big-lunch/the-big-lunch-map.