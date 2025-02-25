Burnley Express readers' letters: How can 'whopping' salaries of council officers be justified in a so called 'poor town?'

Published 25th Feb 2025

I would like the good people of Burnley to know the following, when our councillors claim there is no money for services in the town.

According to their own reports, allowances for our volunteer councillors cost the tax payer £244,920 last year, fact from the audit and accounting committee which met on Monday. A good slice went to those who are on the executive and also are party leaders, not a bad earner for a voluntary role.

The chief executive got a whopping total salary of £144,639, which included £21,630 pension contribution and £3,970 for being the returning officer at the elections. His second in command, the chief operating officer, received £112,493, including £16,549 pension contribution.

The rest of the high earning council officers are on £50,000 plus. And this in a so called poor town. How can this be allowed or justified?

