Burnley Express readers' letters: How can 'whopping' salaries of council officers be justified in a so called 'poor town?'
According to their own reports, allowances for our volunteer councillors cost the tax payer £244,920 last year, fact from the audit and accounting committee which met on Monday. A good slice went to those who are on the executive and also are party leaders, not a bad earner for a voluntary role.
The chief executive got a whopping total salary of £144,639, which included £21,630 pension contribution and £3,970 for being the returning officer at the elections. His second in command, the chief operating officer, received £112,493, including £16,549 pension contribution.
The rest of the high earning council officers are on £50,000 plus. And this in a so called poor town. How can this be allowed or justified?
