Burnley Express Letters | Less socials, more action from our politicians please
I must be getting old. I thought politicians were there to work for the good of the community.
But I watch with interest as the politicians seen to spend much more time on social media hammering themselves up these days.
My ward has the pleasure of the newly elected MP and an old stalwart as county councillor, who is up for re-election in May. Both of differing parties, but both keen to be seen.
The MP is always telling us "he is back home in Cliviger'' and even donned a brand new Burnley shirt ready to meet his "mates for a hot bene" before the game. This despite the fact we all know he hails and until July 4th firmly lived and worked in Manchester.
This all the while, as our esteemed County Coun Cosima Towneley has been taking us on a tour of Lancashire with her new cuddly toy pal CID (is this short for Councillor In Denial)?
Apparently he is showing us all the things we are missing out on in Lancashire, from theatre to fun days.
Not for CID the huge pot holes and uneven roads of Cliviger and definitely not the overgrown grass verges (well he wouldn't be able to see over them!).
We all know its a bit of fun and hats off to both Ollie and Cosi for trying to mix in with our community.
But I for one would be happier with less visuals and more action tackling the things we all pay vast amounts of council tax for and for which these two are handsomely rewarded.
It's old fashioned I know, but it would be good to have politicians who listened to the community and did what they wanted, not just back those who vote or agree with them or attend events just to be seen.
Then we all might be a bit less cynical.
