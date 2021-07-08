Booths Berry and  Banoffee BBQ Doughnuts recipe

Makes 20 l Prep 10 mins l Cook 4 mins

Ingredients

For the strawberry & mint sugar barbecue doughnuts

Berry and Banoffee BBQ Doughnuts

1 tbsp caster sugar

1 bag Booths raspberry doughnuts

5 mint leaves

10 strawberries, sliced

For the chocolate & toffee barbecue doughnuts

1 bag Booths chocolate doughnuts

2 bananas (skin on), sliced into 2cm rounds

2 tbsp salted caramel sauce

¼ tsp sea salt

Method

For the strawberry & mint sugar barbecue doughnuts

1. Place the sugar and mint into a pestle and mortar and crush.

2. Slice the doughnuts in half and place them cut side down on a hot barbecue griddle for 1-2 minutes. Remove and place on a serving platter.

3. Arrange the strawberry slices onto the doughnut halves and sprinkle with mint sugar

For the chocolate & toffee barbecue doughnuts

1. Slice the doughnuts in half and place them cut side down on a hot barbecue griddle. Add the sliced banana to the barbecue and griddle for 1-2 minutes. Place the griddled doughnuts onto a serving platter.

2. Remove the bananas from the barbecue, remove the skin and discard. Place the banana slices on top of the doughnut halves.

3. Drizzle the salted caramel over the doughnuts and finish with a pinch of sea salt.

Chef's tip