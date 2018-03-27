Opening date of popular fashion store finally revealed

The opening date of Burnley's eagerly awaited Primark store has finally been revealed.

The new store will open its doors on Friday, May 18th at 10am.

Hundreds of people are expected to be there for the opening of the store which will have over 32,000 square feet of retail space featuring clothes, homeware and beauty products.

The store will be based in the former Wilko building on Curzon Street, next door to Next, on a new 15 year lease.

Redevelopment work has been carried out over the last few months, while Wilko relocated to the Mall.

Around 110 new jobs will be created with the opening of Primark and hopes are high that other big retailers will be encouraged to come to the town.