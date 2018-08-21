Open invitation to coffee morning at Burnley church

A community coffee morning will be held in Burnley on Saturday.

The event takes place at Greenbrook Community Centre in Greenbrook Road from 10am to 11-30am and unlimited tea or coffee will be served for a small donation.

The church and community centre regularly opens its doors to the public for events aimed at bringing people together.

On Saturday there will also be various stalls selling bric a brac, a large selection of books and also home-made cakes.

Everyone is invited along to the event to meet with friends old new and it runs from 10am to 11-30am.