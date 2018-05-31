Open air theatre treat for Burnley audiences

The idyllic setting of Burnley’s Towneley Hall is the venue for an open air production in August.

Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility will be staged on Friday, August 17th, by the Chapterhouse Theatre Company as part of the Theatre Under the Stars.

It was originally due to be held at the Mechanics Theatre, Burnley, on Thursday, June 7th.

The play will be performed on the lawns at the rear of the hall and the audience is invited to bring their own picnics, rugs and seats.

No alcohol is allowed but there will be a bar.

The play follows the fortunes of sisters Elinor and Marianne Dashwood as they make their first

forays into the exciting world of Regency society.

Adapted by award-winning writer Laura Turner, this exquisite and lively tale follows the sisters as they fall in love, make mistakes and experience heartbreak for the first time in their quest to find a balance between sense and sensibility.

Tickets are £16, £10 for children and a family ticket is £46. Ring the box office on 01282 664400 or go to www.burnleymechanics.co.uk.