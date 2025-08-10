It is the only restaurant on one of Lancashire’s best-known landmarks, and now it could be yours.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wellsprings in Sabden, was originally a farmhouse dating back to 1665, but has been a beloved family-run restaurant for 25 years. Renowned for it’s sunset views, it’s the only restaurant on Pendle Hill - with seasonal appeal during Halloween and Bonfire Night.

It even has three high-demand lodges, an ice cream kiosk and a walk-through shop space that could be privatised or rented out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the Wellspring lodges | Rightmove/Christie & Co

It’s for sale with agents Christy and Co who state: “Following significant family bereavement and lifestyle changes, the owners are now reluctantly selling.”

They said: “Operating on reduced hours by choice, the restaurant opens Wednesday to Sunday, with significant opportunity to expand trade by adding Monday, Tuesday, and lunchtime services.It currently avoids large bookings and weddings, though the venue offers an ideal setup for sunset ceremonies and larger events.”

The Wellsprings, Sabden | Rightmove/Christie & Co

Adding: “Despite limited opening hours, the restaurant remains profitable and holds vast potential for a more active operator. There is strong demand for weddings, group bookings, weekday dining, and increased accommodation marketing. A new owner could easily unlock these revenue streams and capitalise on the region's prestige and the property's unparalleled location and charm.”

There is a large car park and outdoor seating. The majority of the fixtures and fittings are owned outright and will be included in the sale, subject to an inventory.

No sale price has been given, offers are invited.