One of Burnley's oldest pubs celebrates "brilliant" re-opening 18 months after serving its final pint

One of Burnley's oldest pubs, which heralded the end of an era when it served its final pint last year, has re-opened.



The historic Cross Keys in St James's Street re-opened on Friday, 18 months after it shutdown with is closure blamed on modern drinking habits and its location on the edge of town.

But it had many loyal customers who were saddened when last orders was called on the landmark watering hole.

Still keeping its original name, the Cross Keys will be run by landlady Chloe Egan (26) with her mum, Caroline Egan.

The duo also run Bootleggers pub in Boot Way in the town centre. Both buildings are owned by Caroline's brother-in-law Phil Egan.

Caroline said: "The opening night was brilliant, there were so many people there and at the end of the night everyone was singing along with the DJ, it was a great atmosphere.

"The place was busy all weekend and people were saying how pleased they were the pub had re-opened as they never thought it would happen.

"It was a good decision to re-open it."

Caroline said many people had been in touch with her after hearing about the pub re-opening to tell her their memories of it, including one woman who said her parents met there 50 years ago.

Months have been spent refurbishing the premises and Caroline said there will be regular DJs, singers and the Cross Keys will also be screening big sporting events. Two pool tables have been installed and pool and darts teams set up.

The historic pub is believed to be Burnley’s second oldest pub after the Swan. A pub or inn has existed on that site since the early 1500s.

The present building has stood there since 1906. One of the most notable features is a stone carving of cross keys above the entrance to the pub.

The Cross Keys name can be attributed to its link to St Peter’s Church in the town, the chapel for Whalley Abbey, which owned the land.