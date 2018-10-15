One hundred trees to be planted across Burnley to mark First World War centenary

The first of 100 oak trees across Burnley borough to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War has been planted.

Seven-year-old Mabel Smith, whose great-great grandfather was killed in action during the conflict, helped plant the tree on land off Cog Lane.

Jesse Bannister

Mabel was joined by pupils from nearby Cherry Fold Primary School and members of her family.

One hundred trees will be planted around the borough between now and Remembrance Day to mark the 100 years since the end of the war.

Mabel’s relative Jesse Banister is mentioned in the 'Little Children Weak -Burnley in the Great War' book, published by Towneley Hall Art Gallery and Museum as part of the centenary commemorations.

Little Children Weak is currently being updated and a second edition being produced.