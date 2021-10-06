One casualty treated for smoke inhalation at early hours of the morning house fire in Burnley
One person had to be treated for smoke inhalation at the scene of a house fire in Burnley in the early hours of this morning.
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 10:37 am
Updated
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 10:38 am
Fire crews were called out to the blaze in Villiers Street at 3-42am.
The fire involved a bathroom in the property and two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a dry powder extinguisher to put it out.
Crews were in attendance around fifty minutes and the casualty was treated by paramedics.