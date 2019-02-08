On yer bike! Burnley primary school kids loving the balance bike experience

Kids from a Burnley primary school have been enjoying a different type of learning as they welcomed Lancashire Sport Partnership to teach them how to ride balance bikes.

Casterton Primary Academy pupils soon got to grips with the balance bikes, which are two-wheeled pedal-less bikes which improve toddlers' and young children's balance, and were soon leaving their tricycles and stabilisers in the dust as they made their first steps - or pedals - to hopping on normal bicycles.

Lancashire Sport Partnership visited Casterton Primary Academy to run Tots On Tyres sessions for the reception children over four days and by the end of the sessions, almost all of the children were ready to progress to pedal bikes.

“Balance bikes are increasingly being seen as the best way for children to learn to ride a bike so it was fantastic that we were able to give them the opportunity to learn to ride them and be ready to progress to pedal bikes so that they can go on lots of cycling adventures with their families in the future," said Mark Dutton, Sports Coach at Casterton Primary Academy.