On the right track with First Travel Solutions

A Burnley travel firm is celebrating a summer of safely transporting over 100,000 passengers to major UK events.

First Travel Solutions has assisted with transporting thousands of people to major events this summer, including; Leeds Festival, Boardmasters and Love Supreme; as well as supporting the Glasgow 2018 European Athletics Championships.

This summer provided one of its biggest challenges yet, to support three of the biggest UK events, but the team are now celebrating success, as during the month of August alone, FTS successfully transported nearly 90,000 passengers.

FTS helps to transport over a million customers every year, with a vision to deliver the best transport and travel management service to every single customer.

Andy Scholey, managing director for FTS, said: ’We’re incredibly proud to have supported some of the biggest events that have been held in the UK this summer. The team have worked extremely hard to deliver a seamless service for our clients and to ensure all passengers are transported safely to their event. We’re now looking ahead to next summer and look forward to building on this success of 2018.”