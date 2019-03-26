Old photographs of Burnley to be showcased at exhibition

Burnley Civic Trust is hosting an exhibition where members of the public will be able to take a fascinating look into the history of the town.

The photographs, mainly from the 1960’s onward, are from the Burnley Express photographic archive which was gifted to the Trust by Johnston Press and is being made available to the public thanks to a Heritage Lottery Fund grant.

The exhibition will take place in Burnley Town Hall from 7pm until 9pm on Wednesday, April 3rd.

A dedicated website has been created and the photographs and their stories can be browsed and searched as they are gradually digitised for the website. Several hundred images can already be viewed on the website at www.bcthic.org

The free exhibition is open to all members of the public and offers an opportunity for history lovers to see a selection of the images in person. Light refreshments will be provided and free parking is available on the town hall car park.