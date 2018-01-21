Offices plan for Burnley pub

The death knell looks to have sounded for another Burnley watering hole.

A planning application seeking change of use from a public house to offices has been lodged with Burnley Borough Council.

The design and access statement for the Alma Inn on Accrington Road, submitted by the applicant, Mr Grogan of MGB Burnley Ltd., said: “The public house, even though it is situated close to public transport and is located in a residential area, does not attract enough interest to make it a going concern.”

The proposed scheme comprises of offices to the ground floor and retaining the exisiting living accommodation on the first floor. Externally the scheme retains the existing buildings appearance. The property is located at the junction of Accrington Road and Homer Street.