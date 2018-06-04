Office future for historic Burnley mill

A prominent mill in Burnley’s historic Weavers’ Triangle could be transformed into new office space.

Plans have been submitted to redevelop the former home of Calder Print in Manchester Road into a co-working hub with small to medium sized offices with desk spaces for up to 100 people.

The Mill

If passed, the 19th century former canalside mill could be transformed into modern, flexible spaces for start-up and small businesses.

To be known as ‘The Mill’, the £250,000 redevelopment would see 19 suites in total created with space to accommodate individuals up to around ten people in one space.

Some of the suites will be duplex with spiral staircases leading to a mezzanine floor. The spaces will retain the best of the original features of the building including exposed brick work.

Matthew Settle, managing director of developers Thrive said: “The Mill is a great building and we are sure it will be a fantastic addition to our Thrive network.

“Our other locations have proved very popular with everyone from start-ups and individual freelancers to small businesses employing up to ten or more staff.

“Our occupiers benefit from automatic membership to Club Thrive, which allows them to use our facilities at other locations as well as connecting to other Club Thrive members.

“We aim to grow Thrive considerably over the next six months, in addition to the Mill we have plans to open at Bolton, Blackburn, Oldham, Cheadle and Widnes as well as having operations in Blackpool, South Yorkshire and the North East in the pipeline.”

If the planning application is successful Thrive aims to have the Mill open by the autumn.