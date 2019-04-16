Offenders paying back to Burnley by helping on clean-up projects

Offenders have been paying back their due to the Burnley community by removing tonnes of fly-tipped waste around the borough.

Over the past year community rehabilitation company Sodexo has provided offenders who have carried out more than 4,600 hours of work within the borough, removing over 47 tonnes of fly tipped waste.

The partnership between the company and Burnley Council operates by Sodexo providing a supervisor for the offenders while the council provides a work programme to best target the efforts.

A Burnley Council spokesman said: "Work carried out included cutting back overgrown vegeatation on inaccessible unadopted back streets. It also tackled challenging "hot spot" areas and provided general assistance to the council's streetscene team to help improve local neighbourhoods."

Other examples of recent large-scale clean up projects include:

• Padiham Greenway - the team removed large amounts of fly-tipped waste and cut back overgrown vegetation - (before and after images below)

• Bank Hall - cut back overgrown vegetation at the side of the canal and removed over half a tonne of fly-tipped household waste

• Gannow - cut back overgrown vegetation on unadopted back streets and removed fly-tipped waste from the garage site in Sycamore Avenue.

This work with offenders is continuing - making a positive difference to our borough.